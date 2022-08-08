Onooks Trading Up 5.4% This Week (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Onooks has a market cap of $3.19 million and $72,242.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Onooks has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 263.1% against the dollar and now trades at $531.30 or 0.02201563 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002252 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014283 BTC.
Onooks Profile
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Onooks
Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.