Onooks Trading Up 5.4% This Week (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Onooks has a market cap of $3.19 million and $72,242.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Onooks has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Onooks alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 263.1% against the dollar and now trades at $531.30 or 0.02201563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014283 BTC.

Onooks Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.