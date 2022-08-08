Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.21.

General Electric stock opened at $74.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average is $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

