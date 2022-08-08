Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,500. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines Trading Down 2.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Shares of UAL opened at $37.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

