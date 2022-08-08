Opacity (OPCT) Price Hits $0.0486 on Major Exchanges

Opacity (OPCT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Opacity coin can now be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $14,017.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,820.96 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00132112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00035806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00069293 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

OPCT is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Opacity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.