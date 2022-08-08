OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 160 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 591 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of COO opened at $330.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.16. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.01 and a twelve month high of $463.59.
Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.78.
Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
