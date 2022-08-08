OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 193 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKG opened at $135.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.12 and its 200-day moving average is $149.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.14.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

