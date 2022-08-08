OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 2,012 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,250,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $83.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.72. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

