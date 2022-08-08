OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,801 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $37.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

