OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $863,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $513.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $457.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.50. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

