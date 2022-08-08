OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.86 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $556.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $480.53 and a 200-day moving average of $486.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $556.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

