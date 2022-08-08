OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Booking by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,639,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Booking by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.9 %

Booking stock opened at $1,943.00 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,932.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,140.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,579.86.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.