OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco boosted its position in Elevance Health by 118.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $475.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $478.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.30.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.