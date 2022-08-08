OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 498 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,805 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $32,842,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,682 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $108.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.09. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

