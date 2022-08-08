OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 808 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 897.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

