OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.06.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VFC opened at $45.67 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

