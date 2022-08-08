Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,974 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.5% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 352.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

ORCL traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.67. 153,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

