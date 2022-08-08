Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Lowered to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $559.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

