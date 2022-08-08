O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Raised by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total value of $1,171,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total value of $1,171,746.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,094 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $712.55. 2,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,616. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $650.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $659.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

