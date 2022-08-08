Origin Sport Trading Up 31.8% Over Last Week (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $440,305.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00063190 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016994 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

