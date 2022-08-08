Ormeus Coin Market Cap Hits $22,812.98 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $22,812.98 and approximately $77.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 201% against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.01888072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin.

