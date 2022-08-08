Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.18 million.

NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,360. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $106.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

