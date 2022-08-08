Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 117,458 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DFP traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.79. 180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,466. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

