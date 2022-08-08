Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 858 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 534.7% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.40. 444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,130. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

