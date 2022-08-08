Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 1,172 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up approximately 1.1% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,516. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.