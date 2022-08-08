Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 4,500 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,096 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Sabine Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.85. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,256. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $90.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 707.91% and a net margin of 95.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.829 dividend. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

