Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 674.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,169,000 after buying an additional 4,721,153 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,332,000 after buying an additional 2,281,329 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,698,000 after buying an additional 1,209,307 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Williams Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

WMB traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.44. 38,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,068,054. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

