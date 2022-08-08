Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,346 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $12,523,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,786 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GOLD shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.37.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 698,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,217,836. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.