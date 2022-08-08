Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,204. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.79. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.10.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 106.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

