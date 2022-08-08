Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,536,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after buying an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,400,000 after buying an additional 300,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,885. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.29 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

