Oxbow Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,615,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,511. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

