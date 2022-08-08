Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.3% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.84.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $312.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,488. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.05. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $197.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

