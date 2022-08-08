Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 64,827 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 69,259 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,141. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.