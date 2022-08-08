PAID Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34,956.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $34,956.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 210% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.38 or 0.01894749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014582 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.