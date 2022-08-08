Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.41% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.08.
TSE:PKI traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$33.74. The company had a trading volume of 155,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$31.18 and a 52 week high of C$39.51. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.95.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
