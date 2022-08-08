Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 13,840 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,595,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 697,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,758,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,949,000 after purchasing an additional 598,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

TFC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.34. 39,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,918,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

