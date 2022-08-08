Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.98. 56,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,361,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

