Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.4% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.61. 47,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,723. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

