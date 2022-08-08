Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $212.71 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,428,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $212,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,495,000 after purchasing an additional 103,563 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.93. 298,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,427,219. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49.

