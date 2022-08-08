Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 6,501 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 185,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.77.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.