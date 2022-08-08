Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 6,602 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 9.1 %

NYSE TSN traded down $7.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.51. The stock had a trading volume of 138,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,028. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

