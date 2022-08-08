Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,278 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 143,342 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 846,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,308,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

