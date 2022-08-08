Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $26,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $304.22. The company had a trading volume of 42,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.65. The company has a market capitalization of $289.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.