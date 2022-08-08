PARSIQ Price Tops $0.15 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000640 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $26.50 million and $1.04 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.46 or 0.00544731 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000283 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.91 or 0.01880891 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002095 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00281378 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 171,675,032 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

