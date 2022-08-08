Paybswap Achieves Market Cap of $59,503.38 (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, Paybswap has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Paybswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $59,503.38 and approximately $36.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.03 or 0.00731617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Paybswap Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap.

Paybswap Coin Trading

