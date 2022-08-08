Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,602 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Paychex worth $25,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex
In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Paychex Stock Performance
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
