Pearson’s (PSON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PSON. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.03) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.50) to GBX 840 ($10.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 742 ($9.09) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 876.40 ($10.74).

PSON stock opened at GBX 881 ($10.80) on Friday. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($7.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 897.40 ($11.00). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 772.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 736.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. The company has a market capitalization of £6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 2,455.56.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

