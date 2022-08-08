Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $15.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $115.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $83.48 and a one year high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day moving average is $105.28.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.