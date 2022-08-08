Peony Price Hits $0.0607 on Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $19.02 million and $13,646.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00037741 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 313,275,960 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.