PEPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0274 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $2,012.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005583 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00183559 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today.

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

