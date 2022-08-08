PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.81. 62,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,778. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.69. The company has a market capitalization of $241.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

